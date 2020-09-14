‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan court on Monday charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” with terrorism, complicity in murder, and forming an armed rebel group. Rusesabagina declined to respond to all 13 charges, saying some did not qualify as criminal offenses and saying that he denied the accusations when he was questioned by Rwandan investigators. Rusesabagina, 66, asked to be released on bail, citing poor health and saying that he had been taken to hospital three times in the week that he has been held in Rwanda. The court said it will rule on his bail application on Thursday. Rusesabagina appeared in handcuffs for a pre-trial hearing in which the prosecution requested court permission to continue detaining him until investigations are completed.