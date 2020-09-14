Hazy sunshine follows a foggy start to a new work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday morning is off to a foggy start in a few locations, but skies eventually clear out by the afternoon. A stretch of sunny days lie ahead for the Stateline, giving the region a chance to dry out.

Monday's fog & hazy sunshine:

Two things dominate the forecast headlines to kick off the work week: patchy dense fog early and hazy sunshine.

After early morning fog, hazy sunshine kicks off a new work week.

Fog is a by-product of a saturated atmosphere early Monday, particularly in the lower atmosphere. Patchy dense fog is likely, especially in places like Freeport and Rochelle. These two locations have seen visibility drop to around a half a mile at times early Monday. Areas of dense fog remain possible through 9 AM, especially in rural areas.

Monday afternoon brings a return to sunshine and dry conditions, but hazy conditions are expected. This is all thanks to the ongoing wildfires across the Western United States. Smoke looks to high enough into the atmosphere that it shouldn't lead to respiratory issues for folks, unless they are particularly sensitive. Get your smartphone ready, as smoke aloft should allow for brilliant sunsets.

Stunning sunsets are ahead thanks to smoke from Western wildfires.

Highs Monday climb into the middle 70s, but a cool evening is ahead once the sun does set. Lows overnight Monday into Tuesday drop into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Sunny stretch ahead as temperatures briefly climb:

Tuesday features more filtered sunshine, but temperatures ahead of a midweek cold front climb. Highs through midweek gradually climb to near 80° by Wednesday, but an approaching cold front brings temperatures crashing. The cold front late Wednesday looks to come through during the late-afternoon period.

Temperatures fall by Thursday into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Even cooler temperatures are ahead for week's end, with highs falling into the middle 60s.