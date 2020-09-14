Fed up with politics, some Rockford University students say now is the time to vote.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some students at Rockford University say they are fed up with politics this year. From the pandemic to issues with police brutality, some say they are not happy with how current and future leaders have reacted to these issues.

Because of this, they say they feel it is more important for them to vote this year. One student, Elizabeth Dutch, says she is voting absentee this year because she is from Georgia.

"Policies in Georgia still affect my life and this year is a Presidential Election and these things are affecting us," said Dutch.

Their decisions at the polls could carry a lot of weight. According to a report from the Brookings Institution, Millenials and Gen z make up 37% of the voting population this year. Meaning students can make a huge statement at the polls.

"I feel like if you are upset about something and you are annoyed about something, the only thing you can do to change it is to vote," said student Celia Rothermel.

Rockford University associate professor of political science, Ron Lee, says this year is crucial for college students to vote in.

"One thing that occurs to me is that the two main presidential candidates are the beginning of the last hurrah for the baby boomer generation at that level and you want the younger people to begin that process," said Lee.

He adds when young people vote -it can trigger others to do the same.