University of Wisconsin-Madison may eliminate spring break

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is considering eliminating spring break next semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday. Officials say dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing the virus back to campus. The proposal has classes starting on Jan. 25, a week later than currently scheduled. Spring break would be eliminated, but classes would not be held on Good Friday, which is April 2. Classes would end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.