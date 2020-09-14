East High School partners with Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — East High School students will get hands-on experience in construction and help a family in need at the same time.

East High School is the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity's newest partner. The non-profit builds homes for people in need.

Guilford High School has been a longtime partner with Habitat but because of East joining, they will be able to build even more homes for the community.

Habitat hopes the partnerships with high schools will get more students interested in construction and the trades.

"Our hope is that these students are the next generations of our skilled tradesmen here in Rockford," Keri Asevado, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, said.

The United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 23 will volunteer Tuesday to install sewers and water in homes.

Habitat hopes to build 6 new homes for families in need in 2020.