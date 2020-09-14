COVID-19 positivity rate approaches 7 percent in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rate of which COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Winnebago County is going up.



On Monday, health officials released the latest information on the status of the virus in Winnebago County. Since last Friday, 79 new cases were confirmed with zero additional deaths. There have now been a total of 4,794 confirmed cases of the virus in Winnebago County along with 152 deaths. The recovery rate for the county is at 96.2%.



However, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus has once again gone up. As of Monday, the county is at 6.8%. If the county reaches 8%, they would be considered at warning level for that metric by the Illinois Department of Public Health.



A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning:

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning, which Ogle County has currently reached.

If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning, which Ogle County has currently reached. Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks. Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%. ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning. Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks. Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks. Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county. Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

County leaders will be holding a live update at 3:30 p.m. Monday. We'll carry that news conference live on our website and the 13 WREX Facebook page.