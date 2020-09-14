Clerk quits after long vote count delays in Massachusetts

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — The clerk of a Massachusetts town where delays in vote counting held up state primary results for days has resigned. Teresa Burr has been town clerk in the Boston suburb of Franklin for the past five years. She formally submitted her resignation over the weekend. The Secretary of State’s office had said it found 3,000 uncounted mail ballots when it intervened. Burr has denied any wrongdoing and says she’s stepping down “to reestablish confidence with the voters of this community in their elections.” Officials say the ballots were supposed to have been sent to polling places on election day.