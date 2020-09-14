Chicago starts hiring hundreds in $56M contact tracing push

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials say they’ve started hiring hundreds of contact tracers in the fight against COVID-19. Mayor Lori Lightfoot first announced the $56 million initiative in May. City officials said Monday that 31 community organizations will help create the program and conduct the hiring. So far, roughly 100 people have been offered jobs. Chicago will work with 31 community groups to hire 500 more people for contact tracing and supervising positions that’ll pay either $20 or $24 hourly. City officials say the effort marks a moment of hope during the pandemic that has killed 8,314 Illinoisans, including five reported Monday.