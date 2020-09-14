Cairo choir sends musical message of hope amid virus gloom

With their concerts on hiatus and their usual routine of rehearsals upended by the coronavirus, members of the Cairo Celebration Choir joined virtually with musicians and soloists to put out song and video that offer a hopeful message amid the virus gloom. The video has garnered about 324,000 views on the choir’s Facebook page since August, with many praising its cheerful message and style. The song also has been released on digital music platforms and aired on the radio in Egypt. Participants individually recorded the song — titled “El Youm” or “The Day” — on mobile phones.