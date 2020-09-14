Beloit Snappers Name Change Has Fans Snapping Back

BELOIT (WREX) — The Snappers have been a part of Beloit since 1995, but as soon as 2021, the team will have a new name along with a brand new stadium.

Some fans are not a fan of the name change. Lifelong fan Ben Witkins grew up watching the Snappers, and worked for the team as their mascot Snappy.

"My first initial reaction was total shock," said Witkins. Then when I looked into it and saw the quality of the names that they were proposing, it was additional shock really. Given what I believe, really poor quality and poor options."

The Snappers organization saw an opportunity to make the change. After a survey fans filled out about a name change, only 30 percent of fans wanted the Snappers to keep their name, while the other 70 percent wanted a new look for the Beloit-based team.

Quint Studer is a part of the management team for the the Oakland A's single-A affiliate, and says they're bringing a part of the Snappers over to the new stadium.

"We're doing something very unusual, we're going to keep the snapper name while we're at Pohlman Field until we move to the new field," said Studer. "But more importantly every Sunday is going to be 'Snapper Sunday' so those people that love the snappers don't have to lose the name completely, they can still buy merchandise, they still have the Snappy mascot."

Fans have until September 25th to vote on the Beloit Snappers website for the new team name.