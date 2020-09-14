Belarus leader visits Russia to secure support amid protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president is visiting Russia in a bid to secure more loans and political support as demonstrations against the extension of his 26-year rule enter their sixth week. Alexander Lukashenko’s talks Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi come a day after an estimated 150,000 flooded the streets of the Belarusian capital, demanding Lukashenko’s resignation. Protesters in Belarus have dismissed Lukashenko’s reelection for a sixth term in the Aug. 9 vote as rigged. The Interior Ministry said 774 people were arrested in Minsk and other cities of Belarus for holding unsanctioned rallies. In a bid to win Moscow’s support, Lukashenko has cast the protests as an effort by the West to isolate Russia.