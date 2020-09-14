Authorities identify 18-year-old murdered in Rockford last week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the teenager who was shot and killed in Rockford last week.



The murder happened last Tuesday night.



Police say they were called to the area of Webster Avenue and Green Street around 9:40 p.m. for shots fired and vehicles driving away. Officers did find casings on scene.

Later, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Elm Street saying he had been shot.

On Monday, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Chrishawn Arnold, of Rockford.



The murder is still being investigated by police.