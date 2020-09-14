Stocks move higher on Wall Street following burst of deals

Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street Monday following a burst of big corporate deals. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% in morning trading. Technology companies were again in the lead. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China. And the stock of Immunomedics more than doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed broadly higher.