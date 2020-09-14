After 2016, some Americans doubt presidential polling, pollsters adjust

(WREX) -- Following the 2016 election, some Americans question the validity of polling before ballots were cast. Most polls had Hillary Clinton with a sizable lead over now President Donald Trump.

Since 2016, pollsters expanded their focus from national numbers to state numbers. The move was made to create a more accurate picture of the electoral college, instead of just the popular vote.

These changes have created more accurate polling in gubernatorial elections.

"There is a lot of art more than science to it, but I think the polling industry has gotten pretty good at identifying problems and adjusting to them," said April Clark, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northern Illinois University.

Currently, polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight has Joe Biden edging out President Trump and barely winning key swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.