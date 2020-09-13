Wisconsin-La Crosse halts classes for 2 weeks due to virus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has suspended in-person undergraduate instruction for two weeks, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases. The school said in a release it is requiring face coverings on all campus property, whether indoor or outdoor, and is expanding a previous edict for shelter in place that was limited to one residence hall. The Journal Sentinel reports that Ccasses are now scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 28. Graduate courses will continue in their current pre-established mode. State health officials on Sunday confirmed 1,582 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 89,185 positive tests. One new death was reported, increasing the number of fatalities from the disease to 1,210.