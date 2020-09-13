Uganda, Tanzania agree to build long heated oil pipeline

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The leaders of Uganda and Tanzania have signed an agreement for the construction of what they say will be the world’s longest heated oil pipeline, linking Uganda’s planned oil fields in the country’s west to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and President John Magufuli of Tanzania signed the “host and implementation agreement” Sunday in the remote Tanzanian town of Chato. Ugandan authorities said construction of the 897-mile pipeline is expected to begin in 2021 and will cost an estimated $3.5 billion. No further details about the agreement were released, including who will build the pipeline or how it will be financed.