Stiever expected to start for Chicago against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (20-25, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-16, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 3.32 ERA) Chicago: Jonathan Stiever (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox are 21-10 against AL Central teams. Chicago has hit 77 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Jose Abreu leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Tigers are 9-18 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .382.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 RBIs and is batting .319.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .278.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.