Some Chicago schools are struggling with remote attendance

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools reported roughly 84% citywide attendance for the first day of remote classes, but some schools had fewer than half of the students log in. The Chicago Tribune reports attendance went up citywide at more than 500 schools for the first three days of remote classes, including 90.2% on Thursday. Some schools reported 100%, but others lagged behind. Teachers say students who didn’t show didn’t have devices or reliable internet access. Chicago school officials say they’re still trying to close the digital divide by offering 100,000 devices for students.