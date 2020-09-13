Rockford Symphony Orchestra performs for the first time since March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than thirty musicians plucked their instrument strings as part of the "Live at Sinnissippi" concert.

For musicians like Rachel Handlin, playing in front of 200 people made her realize how much she missed performing.

"It's been a really long time since we have played outside. Our first rehearsal was exciting but scary at the same time," said Handlin.

Handlin has played the violin since she was four-years-old. She says that although the pandemic didn't allow her to perform, it did in fact allow her to get creative with her music.

"We all need time to think and to create. Sometimes when we are in the grind of what we are supposed to do, we don't have time to think outside of normal perimeters and now we were forced to do just that," said Handlin.

Adapting to a new normal is exactly what musicians did during Sunday's performance.

"Normally we would have a thousand people in an audience and have 60 to 70 musicians on stage, but that just isn't possible with the social distancing," said Julie Thomas, RSO executive director.

Even these changes couldn't stop the musicians from performing.

"They have adapted really well and it sounds beautiful," said Thomas.

RSO executive director, Julie Thomas, says the concert was a bit of a risk.

"We asked ourselves if people were going to come out, and they did! Within five minutes of posting it online, we had ticket sales and subscribers saying they wanted to come. It was super gratifying that we were doing something that people really wanted," said Thomas.

Giving people a little tune to hold on to, in a time they may need it the most.