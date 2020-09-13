Rockford man charged with first-degree murder after a body of another man is found

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man is found dead in Rockford. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says on September 11, officials respond to the 3400 block of Prairie Road around 12:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Andrew H. Warren. An autopsy was conducted by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office and it found that Warren had died from blunt force trauma to his head.

During an investigation into Warren's death, officials developed Skyler J. Warren as a suspect. Because of this, Skyler Warren is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death. He is currently in custody on a $5 million bond.