 Skip to Content

Rockford man charged with first-degree murder after a body of another man is found

Updated
Last updated today at 2:36 pm
2:34 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man is found dead in Rockford. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says on September 11, officials respond to the 3400 block of Prairie Road around 12:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Andrew H. Warren. An autopsy was conducted by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office and it found that Warren had died from blunt force trauma to his head.

During an investigation into Warren's death, officials developed Skyler J. Warren as a suspect. Because of this, Skyler Warren is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death. He is currently in custody on a $5 million bond.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content