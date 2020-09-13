Pakistan says Indian cross-border fire kills girl in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says an 11-year-old girl was killed and four other Pakistani villagers wounded by gunfire from Indian troops along the disputed Kashmir border region. A military statement Sunday said the “unprovoked firing” by India troops Friday night using long-rage guns and artillery targeted Pakistani border villages in the area. The Pakistani military said a 75-year-old woman was among the four who were wounded. The nuclear-armed neighbors each claim the disputed Kashmir region in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since independence from British rule in 1947.