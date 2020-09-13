 Skip to Content

Packers Offense Explodes, Holds Off Minnesota in Week One

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WREX) — There was no shortage of offense on either team as the Packers and Vikings combined for 77 points, as the Packers took down Minnesota 43-34. Aaron Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, two of which were caught by star receiver Davante Adams.

For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both were caught by Adam Thielen who had 110 yards receiving in the season debut. Dalvin Cook also rushed for 2 touchdowns and 50 yards.

The Packers take on the Lions in Detroit next week.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

