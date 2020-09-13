Packers Offense Explodes, Holds Off Minnesota in Week One

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WREX) — There was no shortage of offense on either team as the Packers and Vikings combined for 77 points, as the Packers took down Minnesota 43-34. Aaron Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, two of which were caught by star receiver Davante Adams.

For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both were caught by Adam Thielen who had 110 yards receiving in the season debut. Dalvin Cook also rushed for 2 touchdowns and 50 yards.

The Packers take on the Lions in Detroit next week.