On Western swing, Trump aims to court pivotal Latino voters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump is pitching his reelection to Latino voters during a second day of campaigning in Nevada. Trump is noting the low unemployment rate among Latinos before the coronavirus outbreak, and he’s affirming his anti-abortion stance in an appeal to Catholics. The president again hammered home his push on law and order, saying that recent violence in American cities endangered Latinos. Trump’s hard-line immigration policies and sometimes virulent depiction of immigrants have alienated many Hispanics. He remains in the Las Vegas area Sunday night for an indoor rally, his first since a rally inside an Oklahoma venue was blamed for a surge of coronavirus infections.