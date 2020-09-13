Officials say east Libya government resigns amid protests

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say the interim government of eastern Libya has resigned amid street protests that erupted across the divided country over dire living conditions. Prime Minister Abdallah al-Thani submitted the resignation of his government to Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives. Both the parliament and al-Thani’s government, which is not internationally recognized, are allied with military commander Khalifa Hifter, whose forces control Libya’s east and south. Hundreds of young Libyans flooded the streets of Benghazi and other eastern cities in the past couple of days in a spontaneous outburst of anger over the area’s crippling electricity shortages.