Jiménez homers as White Sox beat Tigers again

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 for their fourth straight win. AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday for the opener of a four-game set. Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. José Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.