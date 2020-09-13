 Skip to Content

James Robinson Makes History in NFL Debut, Helps Jags to First Win of Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WREX) — James Robinson totaled 90 yards from scrimmage in his NFL debut Sunday, setting an NFL record. The Rockford native set a record for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie in a week one game. Robinson rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries, he also reigned in one catch for 28 yards while hurdling a Colts defender for extra yards. His longest rush went for 12 yards. The Jaguars pulled off the upset in week one making a late push to beat the Colts 27-20 in week one of the NFL season.

Phillip Rivers has had better days, as he threw only one touchdown and tallied two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter that sealed the game.

Gardner Minshew threw three touchdowns, including the game winner to Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter to put the Jags up 24-20. One of Rivers' interceptions came late in the fourth, which gave Jacksonville a late field goal to seal the game 27-20.

