Illinois reports 1,462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (AP) --Illinois public health officials are reporting 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths. Overall Illinois has had 261,371 confirmed cases and 8,309 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that 46,890 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The average rate of positive cases over seven days is 3.7% across the state. Health officials say there are about 1,400 people in Illinois who are being hospitalized for COVID-19 with 136 people on ventilators.