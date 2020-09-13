Illinois community can keep its iconic Cold War missile

RANTOUL, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois community that was facing the impending loss of its iconic Minuteman missile can keep the Cold War relic after all under an arrangement with the Air Force. Days before Monday’s planned dismantling of Rantoul’s first-generation Minuteman missile, Mayor Chuck Smith announced Friday that the Air Force will hand over upkeep to the village. The News-Gazette reports that after the missile is renovated, it will be transferred back to the National Museum of the Air Force and loaned to the village. The Air Force had previously held that the village would not be allowed to maintain the missile.