First US spring flight to Antarctica aims to keep out virus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first U.S. flight into Antarctica following months of winter darkness has left from New Zealand, with crews taking extra precautions to keep out the coronavirus. Antarctica is the only continent without the virus, and there is a global effort to make sure incoming scientists and workers don’t bring it with them. The flight was delayed for three weeks by strong storms, resulting in an extended six-week quarantine for the 106 passengers and crew who boarded the plane. The 30 countries that make up the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs teamed up early to keep the virus out.