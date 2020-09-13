Dull ‘Dagger’: Another collapse costs Lions their opener

DETROIT (AP) — If the Detroit Lions’ first game was any indication, their “Dagger Time” mantra could use some sharpening. For a second consecutive season, the Lions blew a big fourth-quarter lead in their opening game. This year was worse, however. Detroit at least salvaged a tie in its first game at Arizona in 2019. On Sunday against Chicago, the Lions allowed the game’s last 21 points in a 27-23 loss to the Bears. That was after the Lions adopted a slogan suggesting they would mean business late in games. “IT’S DAGGER TIME” was even printed behind some of the upper level seats, high above the field.