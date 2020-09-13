Driver stabbed in German town, police probe motive

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an assailant has stabbed the driver of a car in western Germany and investigators aren’t ruling out an Islamic extremist motive. Shortly after midnight, the unidentified assailant opened the door of a car that was driving slowly through Stolberg, near Aachen and close to the Belgian border. Police said on Twitter that he stabbed the driver, who sustained wounds to the arm and later underwent an operation. Police said the injuries weren’t life-threatening. They said Sunday the assailant is being sought nationwide. Police in the regional hub of Cologne took over the case “because an Islamist background cannot be ruled out.”