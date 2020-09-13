Crafts lovers get the taste of fall at the Fall Fever Craft and Vendor show

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Fall is right around the corner and some people were able to get a head start on buying fall decor. The Fall Fever Craft and vendor show was hosted on Sunday. People were able to browse through vendors and shop for fall specials at Midway Village Museum.

The coordinator, Sherrie Blankenship, says the event was supposed to happen in the spring. And even though the event was pushed back, she says she was still able to offer people their favorite fall items.

"We have everything from candles to knits, cups, candles, mugs, rugs, foods you name it! It's here," said Blankenship.

Nearly 40 vendors were at the show.