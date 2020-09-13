Chicago’s census count lags behind as deadline approaches

CHICAGO (AP) --The census count in Chicago is behind the rest of Illinois, particularly in largely Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the city. The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois' response rate is 70%, which is slightly higher than the national average. But the city's rate is roughly 59% with some neighborhoods at around 30%.

The deadline is approaching fast. Usually, it's in July, but it has been changed to the end of September. However, a lawsuit is pending over the deadline with a court hearing Thursday. Census data is used to calculate federal funding and determine representation in Congress.