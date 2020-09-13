Asia shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that closed Wall Street last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all rose in Monday morning trading. On players’ radar screens is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which is meeting later in the week. The Fed’s massive aid for the economy has helped underpin the markets’ recovery from the coronavirus downturn by slashing short-term interest rates to record lows and buying up bonds to support markets.