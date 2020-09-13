AP EXPLAINS: Biden sizable but not radical tax plans

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump describes Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a “tool” of “radical socialists” who are bent on taxing every American business and household into bankruptcy. Some progressives say Biden is a corporate crony who’ll never address systemic inequalities in U.S. society. In reality, Biden has taken a relative consistent approach over five decades in politics and during his latest White House bid. The former senator and vice president backs an active federal government that he says should support but not constrict private enterprise, and he believes the highest federal tax burden should fall on the wealthiest.