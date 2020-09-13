A mild and sunny start to the upcoming work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A long stretch of drier weather is ahead for the Stateline as high pressure sticks around. However, temperatures will be on a bit of a roller-coaster this week as highs rise and fall above the mid-summer average.

FOGGY NIGHT:

The Stateline, as of Saturday, September 12th, picked up just over 6" of rainfall over the past 7 days. This came after a week of constant rainfall and cloudy skies, but we have made a complete transition that started Sunday afternoon. A high-pressure system is a cause behind this nicer weather we are seeing now. Clear skies will linger into the night and we will have temperatures falling into the 50's. However, the one thing that will be a concern is the chance for fog into Monday morning.

This will come as no surprise for most because we have plenty of moisture from last week's showers left over. If we mix this with light winds and low dew points in the '50s. Fog is bound to form in a few areas. Some of the patchy fog may be dense, so be careful out on the roadways especially for the Monday morning commute. In addition, foggy conditions may lead to a longer commute in the morning so try to give yourself a little extra time tomorrow.

SUNNY DAYS AHEAD:

After we make it through the AM fog, the rest of Monday should be similar to Sunday. Wall to wall sunshine with highs reaching into the middle 70's. Dew points will remain a distant thought as most areas in the Stateline will have dew points in the comfortable '50s. We will fast forward to Wednesday because Tuesday will be almost a repeat of Monday.

A cold front will try to make it's the way toward the Stateline once again on Wednesday. This is why we will see an increase in temperatures from the middle 70's to the lower 80's. The cold front should swing through Wednesday evening/night but without may signs for rainfall. This is because Tropical Storm Sally robbing our front system of any proper moisture transportation to create storms. Leading to a cooler and sunny end to the new work week.