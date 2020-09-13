2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car

LOS ANGELES (AP) --Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in their squad car -- an apparent ambush that drew an angry response from the president and sparked an anti-police protest outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released video Saturday showing a gunman open fire on the deputies' patrol car.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter, "Animals that must be hit hard!" The deputies were taken to a hospital where both underwent surgery. The sheriff's department says protesters showed up outside and were yelling, "We hope they die." Officers were searching the area for the gunman.