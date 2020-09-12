Virginia prison has 407 COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) --Two inmates at a Virginia prison who tested positive for COVID-19 have died as the state struggles with an outbreak of more than 400 active cases at a prison holding many older and ailing male inmates. The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that 407 inmates at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron currently have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Kinney said the two deaths on Saturday make a total of six Deerfield inmates who have died from COVID-19, the most deaths at any prison in Virginia. Prison officials say more than 10% of the state's 27,000 inmates have now tested positive.