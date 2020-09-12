Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing to expand his electoral map as he makes a trip west this weekend. The is going on the offense in Nevada, which hasn’t supported a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. Trump is confronting local authorities by holding public events Saturday and Sunday after state officials blocked his initial plans for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas because they would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. It’s the kind of political fight that Trump’s team relishes and underscores the growing importance of Nevada in Trump’s quest for 270 electoral votes as the race against Democrat Joe Biden looks tight in a number of pivotal states.