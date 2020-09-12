The sun will return for Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A transition from cloudy and rainy days occur starting Sunday. However, an early chance for a few showers still remains ahead of a cold front. Dry weather takes over for most of the next work week.

RAIN, RAIN GOES AWAY

Over the past 7 days (Sept. 6th - 12th), the Rockford Airport has reported some amount of measurable precipitation. This is not a common phenomenon and usually brings a good amount of rainfall when it does. This time was no different with over 6 inches of rainfall. This comes after drought-like conditions took over the Stateline with roughly 5 and a half inches under the summer average. Will we be picking up in any more rain to increase the total so far? There is a chance for more rainfall early Sunday morning.

A cold front will move through northern Illinois in the earlier part of Sunday. This will allow for the chance of a few isolated to scattered showers. The shower coverage will mainly be on the lighter side and no thunderstorms are expected along this front. This will not last long in the morning before clearing gradually starts for the afternoon.

LATE-SUMMER RETURNS:

High pressure in the Stateline allows for some nice sunshine, but also for the return of near average temperatures. Temperatures will not be impacted at all from the early morning cold front, but dew points will be. Highs will be in the middle 70's for Sunday. Dew points, on the other hand, will drop from the humid 60s-70s down toward the comfortable '50s.

The clear skies that move in will lead to a move pleasant late-summer afternoon, but a few issues Sunday night into Monday morning might also arise. Areas of patchy dense fog could over during the Monday morning commute as winds begin to calm and skies remain clear. More days in the '70s continue to kick off our next work week with sunny days here to stay.