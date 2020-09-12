Students at Parker Early Education Center are quarantining after an individual at the school test positive for COVID-19

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX)— Some students at Parker Early Education Center are being asked to quarantine after someone tests positive for COVID-19. An email, obtained by 13 WREX, was sent to parents notifying them of the possible exposure. In it, it details that the person is in isolation at home, is doing well, and will not return to school until they are cleared by Winnebago County Health Department. The email also says the students, who were exposed, must quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored for any symptoms.

13 WREX has reached out to Harlem School District 122 and the Winnebago County Health Department. Below you can find the full email to parents.

"An individual at Parker Early Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently doing well and is in isolation at home. The person is not scheduled to return to school until cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department to do so.

Based on the health department’s contact investigation, your child’s classroom has been in contact with the person who has tested positive. Exposure occurs when people are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes or more. The school is working with the health department and is providing contact information for everyone in the class. You will be receiving a call from the health department with additional guidance. At this time, we can share that your child will need to quarantine for the next 14 days and be monitored for symptoms. The decision to quarantine your child’s class, in consultation with the Winnebago County Health Department, is out of the abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our students. We will provide remote learning as the students quarantine at home. Additional information regarding Chromebook and material pickup will be shared soon. We will also provide information regarding breakfast and lunch arrangements. We recognize and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we will do our best to support you and your child during this period of remote instruction.

We continue to proactively work to keep students and staff safe by following WCHD, IDPH, and CDC guidelines. We encourage people to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if they are ill."