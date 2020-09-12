Quiet, confident Robinson could make NFL history with Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Relative unknown James Robinson has a chance to make NFL history Sunday. If Robinson starts for Jacksonville against Indianapolis, as expected, he would become the fourth undrafted rookie running back to do so in a season opener since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and the first in the last 30 years. If he runs for 45 yards, he would break the record for the most by an undrafted rookie in Week 1. Either way, don’t expect much reaction from the former Illinois State standout. He’s the quietest guy in Jacksonville’s locker room and among the least talkative in years.