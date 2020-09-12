Protesters march in Milwaukee demanding justice for Blake

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Members of Jacob Blake’s family were among about 100 protesters a rally in Milwaukee in the wake of the Black man’s shooting by police. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer last month and is paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting sparked days of protest and unrest in Kenosha. In Milwaukee, Blake’s uncle, Justin, said called for the arrest of the Kenosha police officer who shot his nephew. Maria Hamilton marched with the crowd to Red Arrow Park, the scene where her son Dontre was killed in 2014 by a police officer.