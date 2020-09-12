Worker falls several stories in 2nd collapse at Atlanta site

ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has undergone a collapse for a second time in as many days, sending a worker plunging several stories. Atlanta fire officials say a concrete slab fell Saturday, sending a worker trying to shore up the structure plunging. Authorities said the worker was taken alert and conscious to a hospital for treatment of leg injuries. On Friday, another section of concrete on the parking deck partially collapsed, injuring six workers. Authorities have stopped all work and blocked off surrounding streets. The garage is part of a major construction push that also includes a new $470 million location for Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute.