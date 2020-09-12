New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) --Tropical Storm Sally has formed off south Florida, becoming the earliest 18th-named tropical storm on record in a busy Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that the newly formed storm would dump heavy rain on parts of Florida as it treks into the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, New Orleans and other nearby areas were placed under a hurricane watch. Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday. Meteorologists are warning of a rising risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast early next week.