More than 800 nurses begin strike at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 800 nurses have walked off the job at Chicago’s University of Illinois Hospital after the latest contract negotiations aimed at averting the strike end with an impasse. Dozens of nurses began picketing around the hospital Saturday morning after the 14-hour bargaining session concluded without an agreement. The three-year contract covering the nurses, who are part the Illinois Nurses Association, expired Monday. The strike was supposed to include about 1,300 nurses, but a Cook County judge ruled Friday that 525 nurses who work in critical care units could not take part because it would endanger patients’ safety.