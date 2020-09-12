More than 50 killed at collapsed gold mine in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials say more than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday. Heavy rains for days led to the disaster. The mayor says that the diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters. A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims. Mining quarries are often unsafe in eastern Congo and the Kasai region. Women and children also work in the mines to make ends meet.