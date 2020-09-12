Mali talks on post-coup transition government wrapping up

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Days of consultations to map out Mali’s transition to a civilian government will conclude Saturday, though transition leaders won’t be decided upon until next week. The leaders of the military junta that deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month led talks with some 300 political party and civil society leaders in an effort to map out a way forward for the unstable West African nation. The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has warned the junta that it must designate a transitional civilian leader by next week or face further sanctions.