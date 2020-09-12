Greece to buy new planes, frigates amid Turkey tensions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has outlined plans to upgrade the country’s defense capabilities, including purchasing new fighter planes, frigates, helicopters and weapons systems. This comes amid heightened tensions with Turkey over rights to resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The prime minister said Greece would obtain 18 new French-made Rafale fighter planes, four navy helicopters and four new frigates. Turkey and its nominal NATO ally Greece have deployed naval and air force units to assert competing claims to potential energy reserves in the Mediterranean Sea. Turkish survey vessels are prospecting for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. Turkey claims those countries are ignoring its rights.