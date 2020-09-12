Chicago anti-violence group offers reward in girl’s killing

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago anti-violence group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of an 8-year-old girl shot in the back during Labor Day weekend. Early Walker, the founder of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, announced the reward Friday for information in Dajore Wilson’s killing. She was in an SUV with other relatives on Sept. 7 when they stopped at a red light on Chicago’s South Side and someone in a vehicle behind them opened fire. Dajore was fatally wounded, while a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in the SUV were seriously injured.